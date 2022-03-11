Brookdale Riverwalk operator agrees to pay $3.25 million in 10-facility settlement

A year-old lawsuit led by Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer ended Friday with the nation's largest operator of senior living facilities agreeing to pay $3.25 million and make certain changes to settle allegations it discharged patients prematurely and cheated to get high Medicare and Medi-Cal ratings.
The settlement with Brookdale Senior Living Inc. was joined by California Attorney General Rob Bonta and district attorneys representing the counties of Alameda, San Diego and Santa Cruz and the city of Los Angeles.
"This judgment," Zimmer said in a news release, "will make our vulnerable seniors safer by bringing a monitor into Brookdale’s facilities, providing more funding for Kern County’s long-term care ombudsman program and sending a message to other skilled nursing facility operators — if you put profits ahead of the safety of your vulnerable residents, you will be held accountable.”
But a spokesperson for Brookdale said in an emailed statement the company "strongly disagrees with the characterizations made by the other parties in the case."
"There are no findings Brookdale violated any laws or engaged in wrongdoing," the statement said, adding that the company continues to deny any liability and that it supports laws and regulations that protect seniors and govern the industry. It said Brookdale's priority will always be the health and safety of its residents and associates.
"Resolving this case for an amount equal to the continued cost of defense was in the best interests of our residents," it continued, "and we are pleased to put this behind us.”
The Tennessee-based operator of Brookdale Riverwalk on Calloway Drive was accused, in a suit filed March 15 in Kern County Superior Court, of failing to properly notify and prepare residents at 10 California skilled nursing facilities before transferring or discharging them.
Skilled nursing facilities are required to give at least 30 days' notice of transfer or discharge, or as soon as possible. Zimmer's release said the company failed to properly prepare its residents as required, thereby endangering residents' health and forcing their families to scramble to find alternative living arrangements.
The lawsuit also alleged the company over-reported the number of hours its nurses provided care, allowing it to achieve unearned ratings that could make residents and family members think they would get better service than was actually delivered.
The company's over-reporting, which the release said led to ratings of four and five stars out of five, constituted violations of laws against unfair competition and false advertising.
The company agreed to appoint a monitor at Brookdale Riverwalk to oversee its compliance with state rules. It promised to pay $300,000 to Kern's long-term care ombudsman's office, $2.4 million in civil penalties and $550,000 in costs, in addition to refraining from wrongdoing alleged in the lawsuit.
The office of Kern County's long-term care ombudsman could not be reached for comment.
California's long-term care ombudsman, Blanca Castro, said she feels justice was served by the settlement agreement.
Illegally transferring and evicting residents "is clearly a violation of the rights of the residents," she said, "and so we feel that this is a vindication and it does confirm that the system works."
Castro added that the county ombudsman brought the alleged violations to the attention of Zimmer's office. She said anyone with a complaint to lodge against a long-term care facility should call a crisis line set up for such matters: 800-231-4024.
Kern Assistant District Attorney Joseph A. Kinzel said by email Zimmer was credited with assembling and leading the task force and investigation, which he noted originated with complaints out of Brookdale Riverwalk.
He added that, in cases of consumer protection allegations that might suggest systemic problems, a coordinated suit is sometimes useful to cover violations across multiple jurisdictions.