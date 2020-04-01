A person at Brookdale Riverwalk has tested positive for COVID-19, the facility's parent company announced Wednesday.
The company said in a statement "a member" of the center's community contracted the virus but did not say if it was a resident or employee.
"We have informed residents, their family members, and associates of Brookdale Riverwalk of this matter," said Heather Hunter, a Brookdale public relations manager in an emailed statement. "We are diligently monitoring our residents and associates for signs and symptoms, and we continue to work directly with local health officials to help ensure our residents and associates have the appropriate and necessary medical support. We will continue to follow the guidance of the Kern County Public Health Department throughout this situation."
