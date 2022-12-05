 Skip to main content
Bronze centerpiece arrives at nearly finished World War II veterans memorial

It's been years in the making, from concept to construction.

But the end seemed almost in sight Monday morning when a large crane delivered a tall bronze centerpiece created by nationally known sculptor Benjamin Victor to the site of the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial in downtown Bakersfield.

