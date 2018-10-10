The Broken Yolk Cafe has become Houchin Community Blood Bank's first Canteen Chef of the Week.
People who donate blood next week at Houchin's location at 11515 Bolthouse Drive are eligible to receive a coupon for a free entree with beverage worth up to $14 at the Broken Yolk at 3300 Buena Vista Road.
The restaurant has also agreed to serve free breakfast for donors at the same Bolthouse location from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday. Only people with scheduled appointments will be eligible for the free meal.
Restaurants interested in participating in the Chef of the Week program are asked to call Tracy Hunter, a Houchin community development account manager, at 616-2523.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.