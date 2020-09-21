Bakersfield is always hot in the summer — scorchingly hot.
Unfortunately, it seems to be getting even hotter, said National Weather service Meteorologist Kevin Dupree.
"Five of the past eight Augusts rank among the Top-10 hottest Augusts in Bakersfield," Dupree said.
And last month was one of seven Augusts that reached the top-10 since 2005.
"These climate archives date back to the late 1800s," Dupree said, noting that more than 120 years of record keeping lends credence and credibility to comparisons and contrasts against more recent data.
Last month was the second-hottest August ever recorded in Fresno and the fourth hottest in Bakersfield, which saw 18 days at or above 100 degrees in both locations.
According to Dupree, record high maximum and minimum temperatures were established at several climate stations within the San Joaquin Valley. Thermometer readings topped 110 degrees in Merced, Madera, Fresno and Bakersfield on the 16th and made it the hottest day of the month and also the hottest day of the summer in many locations.
Nighttime temperatures remained above 80 degrees in Fresno and Bakersfield during the peak of the heat wave from Aug. 15 through 19. During this period, several livestock succumbed to the heat in Fresno County.
But August wasn't the only culprit. June and July were each warmer than average, according to meteorologist and climate specialist Brian Ochs.
The average temperature in June 2020 was 1.6 degrees warmer than normal, making it the 39th warmest June on record, Ochs reported in his monthly weather summary for the Central California interior.
Nine days in June reached 100 degrees or hotter.
The average temperature in July was 1.7 degrees warmer than normal, making it the 34th warmest July on record, Ochs found. July saw 15 days reach triple-digits.
This summer, Bakersfield residents endured 48 days that reached 100 degrees or hotter. The average is 33.
The warming of average temperatures in the valley, Dupree said, "is evidence that definitely supports climate change, evidence that our climate may be getting warmer."
And one of the consequences of climate change is increased danger from wildfires.
According to the National Weather Service's Hanford station, five of the past six years have been the five warmest in Bakersfield's recorded history. Since the turn of the millennium Bakersfield has experienced nine years that were ranked, on average, among the warmest 20 since records started being kept in 1893.
Fresno, 110 miles to the north, is seeing even more dramatic warming. Ochs found that the past eight years have been the warmest eight years in Fresno's history.
But it's not just extreme triple-digits that are pushing up average temperatures. Minimum temperatures — overnight lows — have been warmer, trending average temps upward.
"It was definitely a hot summer," Dupree said. But good news is on the horizon. The first day of fall is Tuesday.
"I can tell you with confidence that our days of extreme heat are probably over," he said.
"Yes, we can sometimes eke out a 100-degree day in early October," but that's rare, Dupree said.
"The days of oppressive heat are past us."
(2) comments
By using only the last 120 yrs. doesn't prove anything. Use at least the last l,000 yrs. instead, otherwise the "global warming" people will start saying that we need to be taxed more to pay for the "greenies."
For those of you who believe this is an indicator of man-made climate change, the answer is generation 3+ and 4 nuclear. There is no other way to get the carbon our of our atmosphere. We currently have 420 ppm of carbon in our atmosphere and supposedly the "point of no return" was 300 ppm. So why aren't we fast tracking nuclear? If you serious about addressing climate change, you MUST do it with nuclear. The corporate fascists who give millions of dollars to the DemocRATS have co-opted wind and solar because those two solutions cannot be created without fossil fuels, so the more wind and solar we create the more CO2 is dumped into the atmosphere. If you don't believe me, watch Micheal Moore's latest film "The Planet of the Humans" search for it on the Internet.
