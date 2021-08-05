Bristol Hospice holds grief camp for children

Children squealed and laughed as they rowed colorful canoes across glistening lake waters. Legend has it a sea monster will soon overturn the boat, said camp counselor Sabrina Quevedo. Farther away, an instructor wields a bow and arrow at the Bristol Hospice Foundation of California annual kids camp, specifically made for children experiencing the death of a loved one.
Tucked into the golden-brown hills past Bakersfield’s China Grade Loop, the 26-year-old camp, located at Gergen Ski Ranch, offers children ages 5-16 the ability to express their grief through physical activity and journaling, said Cherie Shoemake, the director of the Bristol Hospice Foundation.
In total, 76 children attended the camp for no cost. The camp also employs 18 counselors and runs throughout the beginning of August.
Once the attendees arrive, Shoemake greets them with one sentence, “Everyone is here because they have lost a loved one.”
“They’re used to being in environments where no one understands,” Shoemake said. “But here, everyone gets it. You kinda see them … (say) ‘I’m not alone anymore. Somebody else gets it.’ We found that is a really valuable thing to say right at the beginning.”
Grief is seldom discussed in popular culture or within a family, said Jessica Mosley, the bereavement coordinator for Bristol Hospice. It’s taboo nature emphasizes the importance of this camp’s existence, she added.
Experiencing the death of a loved one unites every human — these ordeals leave an indelible mark, which can fester if the trauma remains unaddressed, Mosley said. Talking about death may not alleviate the pain, but can help to heal the trauma associated with the loss, Mosley added.
“I’ve never really heard of a camp that centered around grief and loss,” she said. “I understand the hurt and pain — I’ve been there. I know what I needed at that time so I know what to give them.”
Often, the healing process commences at night through deep conversations with their roommates, Mosley added. Vulnerability forms through sharing experiences and others reciprocating the same thoughts and emotions, Mosley said.
“When they do talk about it, they know that it’s a safe place and the other person understands what they are saying,” Mosley said. “It’s powerful to watch.”
Quevedo, a counselor, was first an attendee six years ago and has returned each year to help. She credits the camp for developing her emotional intelligence and teaching her to take a break.
“It works as a great reset and a great reminder to take care of yourself,” Quevedo said. “We take care of mind, body and soul here.”
Jeremiah Parada, 16, loves attending the camp because he is surrounded by others who empathize with him. He can also address his grief in a healthy manner. This year marks the third time Parada has participated.
“You go to school or you go to hang out with your friends … you can’t really talk to them about grief and death,” Parada said. “You need to get on a more personal level.”
Scott Haner, the camp director, said the program also exists in Fresno and Livermore. Children learn and adopt coping mechanisms for their sorrowful emotions through the offered physical activities. These actions engage the mind in another topic and loosen heavy emotions, Haner said.
“You can have fun and still be sad — those two things are not mutually exclusive,” Haner added. “Just mentioning that to young people and saying ‘It’s OK to be a person and live your life and also be sad.’”
At night, the attendees have the opportunity to write in a journal. The first night, every child draws out an affirmation about grief in a group setting. They can either express their thoughts, or decline, Shoemake said.
Mady Broach, a nurse practitioner with Bristol Hospice, said the camp offers a healthy outlet for children to express every heavy emotion.
“Grief is love that has nowhere to go,” Broach added. “When it has nowhere to go, it’s not healthy. That’s one of the greatest things about this camp — it’s allowing these kids to bring that love back out of them.”