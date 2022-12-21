 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'Bring them home, Lord': Vigil remembers Cal City brothers missing for 2 years

Two years ago Wednesday, California City brothers Orrin and Orson West went missing from their adoptive parents’ home, and pain surrounding that instance continues to hurt their family.

That’s partly because the toddlers’ bodies haven’t been found, despite the adoptive parents facing second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter charges in their deaths.

Coronavirus Cases