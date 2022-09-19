Bring Back the Kern hosts river cleanup

More than 100 people showed up Saturday to Riverview Park in Oildale to pitch in for a dry riverbed cleanup hosted by Bring Back the Kern, according to a news release from the organization.
Working with members of code enforcement staff who previously cleared the area of active homeless encampments, the group cleared out a large area near the Calloway Weir and Uplands, a park along the bike path.
The area along the river that was cleaned up often has more water than exists further downstream, allowing greater amounts of trees and other riparian vegetation to survive where it wouldn’t elsewhere in the dry river.
When water is released below the Rocky Point Weir under the Panorama Bluffs, it is often diverted out of the river channel at the Calloway Weir. It has ecological significance to the community as birdwatchers and other nature-lovers visit when the area is in good condition. It is also adjacent to Riverview Park, which offers access for the community.
Bring Back the Kern has hosted numerous cleanups across the Kern River Parkway during the past several years, and typically has one Saturday cleanup per month. The effort was the group's first since taking a break for the summer.