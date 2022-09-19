 Skip to main content
Bring Back the Kern hosts river cleanup

More than 100 people showed up Saturday to Riverview Park in Oildale to pitch in for a dry riverbed cleanup hosted by Bring Back the Kern, according to a news release from the organization.

Working with members of code enforcement staff who previously cleared the area of active homeless encampments, the group cleared out a large area near the Calloway Weir and Uplands, a park along the bike path.

