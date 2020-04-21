Bakersfield and Kern County have historically faced high rates of food insecurity, but now growing unemployment due to the coronavirus is forcing more families to question how they will put food on their table.
Local food banks are experiencing that increase on an almost daily basis. Golden Empire Gleaners Executive Director Glen A. Ephrom said he has seen an uptick in new people coming to the food bank in search of food, which he thinks is a result of massive layoffs.
It's been difficult to see that increase — he said the food bank is feeding about 375 families and distributing 50,000 pounds of food each week — but he and his volunteers are ready to help.
"On one hand, you’re empathetic and have a degree of sadness for their plight and struggles," he said. "On the other hand, you’re proud of your organization and volunteers who act as a safety net and bridge to the other side."
The daily activity level hasn't missed a beat this past month at Golden Empire Gleaners. The food bank distributes from its warehouse every day while following social distancing protocols. Markings are placed on the floor to keep individuals at least 6 feet apart, along with curbside service, which aims to minimize the amount of contact between people.
The Community Action Partnership of Kern has also experienced "a clear increase in need" over the past month, said James Burger, outreach and advocacy coordinator. Daily distributions at high school sites throughout Kern County help about 200 families, and different organizations have voiced interest in starting up their own events.
With so much need in the community, these food banks are feeling a daily strain. Food donations that come from grocery stores and community members have dropped. While some items are starting to come back in stores, these organizations are still "facing increased need at some decreased resources," Burger said.
One of CAPK's partners, the MLK #commUNITY Initiative, has experienced that recently. Food giveaways are held the third Monday of every month in southeast Bakersfield, said organizer Arleana Waller, but she believes several more need to be available.
Lately these drives, which typically help about 150 to 200 families, have been seeing 300 to 550 families. She recently had to turn away cars that stretched three blocks just because food was no longer available.
"Yesterday ... I said to my husband, 'I’m so sad ... that’s over 100 families we weren’t able to help,'" she said after returning from a food giveaway.
Ideally, she would like to hold a weekly food drive and serve hot meals to homeless individuals, but having enough food is the current battle.
"We know the resources are there, but we just don’t know where to go to get more," Waller said.
One way community members can help is through online donations. CAPK and Gleaners are accepting donations at www.capk.org/ and www.goldenempiregleaners.com/ and Gleaners' Facebook page.
Individuals in need of assistance can call 211 to connect with CAPK and 1,500 other social service agencies and organizations. Gleaners can be reached at 661-324-2767.
