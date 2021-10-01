Breast cancer awareness month key for cancer education

Coleen Gundzik was diagnosed with breast cancer the day before her 48th birthday.
Her prognosis wasn’t great; a scan revealed a baseball-sized tumor and two satellite tumors the size of grapes. She underwent rounds of chemotherapy and had a double mastectomy.
“I was not expected to do well,” Gundzik said. “I really didn’t think I would see my 50th birthday.”
However, next month she plans to celebrate her 62nd birthday. Gundzink credits her survival to quickly seeing her doctor after feeling lumps and she now celebrates her recovery during Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.
“I knew I had something serious,” Gundzink said. “I needed to act on it right away, or I wouldn’t see another holiday.”
Preventative actions are key to ensuring breast cancer does not spread, said Dr. Everardo Cobos, the chair of medicine and the director of oncology at Kern Medical.
He often treats people in late stages of cancer, or with a lump on their breast. At that stage, the cancer could have existed for months, or even years, Cobos said. Earlier screenings allow the lumps to be detected at their microscopic level, which could save the women’s breasts.
Cobos recommends women over age 50 schedule a yearly mammogram. Often, many do not routinely receive this exam, and the cancer goes undetected, he said.
“It’s a major difference if we catch it early, versus (waiting) until someone discovers the lump,” Cobos said.
Women under age 40 should receive a mammogram if their family has the genetic predisposition for breast cancer, Cobos said. Individuals between 40 and 50 years old should at least have the option to start receiving a mammogram once a year, he added.
A disparity exists between individuals in rural and urban areas who are diagnosed with breast cancer, as well. A lack of education, awareness or even lengthy driving distances may not allow for early detection, and therefore prevention. The American Cancer Society still helps women in these regions receive mammograms.
“We shouldn’t be afraid to ask,” Cobos said.
Men get breast cancer at far lower rates than women, which can lead to later diagnoses, Cobos said. These individuals should get tested if female family members had breast cancer previously — men can inherit the breast cancer gene, he added.
Awareness is key to staving off fatal diagnoses, which the Links for Life organization underscores through its events in October, said Jennifer Henry, the executive director of the group. Comprehensive Blood & Cancer Center offers free mammograms throughout October.
“Women tend to take care of their family and take care of everyone else before they take care of themselves,” Henry said. “You have to take care of yourself, so you can take care of other people.”
Gundzik plans to commemorate herself and other survivors throughout October. Furthermore, the month allows her to honor the memory of those lost to breast cancer all month long.
“I’m very, very happy to be alive,” Gundzik said. “I celebrate life.”