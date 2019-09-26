The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 71-year-old man who fell into a swimming pool and died.
Alberto Flores Garcia, of Bakersfield, was doing yard work at a private residence on Aug. 8 at the 13000 block of Morrocco Avenue when he fell into a swimming pool and died, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said in a report.
The department said the cause of death was drowning with a contributing factor of hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.
The incident was an accident, the Sheriff’s Office said.
