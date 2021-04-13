Woman suspected of killing three young children transferred into Kern County custody for alleged car thefts

A woman suspected of killing her three young children in Los Angeles has been transferred to the Kern County Jail on suspicion of felony auto theft and carjacking.
The Kern County District Attorney's Office said in a news release on Tuesday that Liliana Carillo, 30, allegedly attempted a carjacking and theft of two vehicles in Kern County on Saturday.
Carillo was apprehended in Tulare County on Saturday after being identified as the sole suspect in the deaths of her three infant children, whose bodies were discovered in Reseda earlier in the day.
In Kern County, four felony charges have been filed in incidents involving two separate vehicles and victims although the crimes occurred within moments of each other.
Carillo's arraignment has been scheduled for Wednesday, and she is being held with a $2 million bail.
The Los Angeles Police Department is leading the investigation into the deaths of the children.