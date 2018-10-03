The Kern County coroner's office has identified Maria Garcia, 72, of Bakersfield as the pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle at 6:23 p.m. Friday at River Boulevard south of Noble Avenue.
A report by the sheriff’s office said Garcia was taken to Kern Medical Center, where she later died.
An autopsy revealed she died from blunt injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.