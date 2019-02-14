A woman was struck and killed by multiple vehicles Wednesday evening while standing in the roadway near the intersection of P and Banks streets, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
The unidentified woman was first struck by a vehicle traveling southbound, according to the report.
The driver of the vehicle quickly made a U-turn and returned to the scene when she witnessed two additional vehicles hit the pedestrian, who was lying in the street, according to the report.
The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the report.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. BPD does not believe alcohol, drugs or excessive speed played a factor in the collision, according to the report.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.
