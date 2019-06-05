A man attempting to break into a residence in northeast Bakersfield on Wednesday got more than he bargained for.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 3100 block of Montello Street after getting a report of a burglary in progress. When they arrived, they learned that a man had a hammer and was attempting to break into the home.
The department said a woman who lived in the residence armed herself with a handgun and fired one round at the suspect, causing minor to moderate injuries.
The woman — along with her children, who were at home during the attempted break-in — were not injured.
The suspect, identified as 33-year-old Andrew Oldham, was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He is expected to be arrested on suspicion of robbery, child endangerment, burglary and assault with a deadly weapon, KCSO said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.