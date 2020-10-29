A Bakersfield woman who shot and killed her longtime partner — Raymond Ingram, the owner of soul food restaurant J's Place — in 2017 was sentenced in Kern County Superior Court on Thursday morning.
Michaele Bowers was sentenced to six years in prison by Judge Judith Dulcich after she pleaded no contest to felony voluntary manslaughter in September, according to Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Bowers has already acquired more than four years of in-custody credits, according to the court’s website.
On Feb. 22, 2017, police were dispatched to a residence where they discovered Bowers and a deceased Ingram. The two had been in a dating relationship for 20 years, raising several children together. A Bakersfield Police Department investigation determined the two had been arguing about perceived infidelity that day.
After the argument, Ingram went to Bowers’ home to retrieve his personal property. Ingram was shot in the neck by Bowers after he walked down a hallway and entered the master bedroom, according to the DA’s office.
The plea came after a jury was unable to reach a verdict in two prior jury trials.
David Torres, Bowers' defense attorney, argued that Bowers shot Ingram in self-defense, and had the absolute right to do so after Ingram became enraged while at her home to retrieve items when the two decided to break up.
This case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney John Allen, according to Kinzel.