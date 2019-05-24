A woman’s body was found in a field in Delano on Thursday.
The Delano Police Department said at around 5:45 p.m., officers were sent to the area of County Line Road and Road 128 after getting a report of a body that had been found in a field. The body was determined to be a woman in her late 20s or early 30s.
The cause of death is still being investigated, the department said.
While the department initially thought a vehicle may have been involved in the incident, that has since been ruled out, DPD said.
The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 721-3377.
