A woman was rescued from her burning vehicle Wednesday morning after the car collided into a building on east California Avenue.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, a BPD officer reported to the crash on the 500 block of east California Avenue just after 1 a.m. The release said the woman drove into an unoccupied business and that her car began to catch fire.
Other officers arrived and were able to remove the woman from the car, which eventually became engulfed in flames, the release stated.
The woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, BPD said. The cause of the collision is under investigation.
Anyone with further information is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.
