A woman was shot and killed Saturday night at Wayside Park, and police say that despite a large memorial gathering in the park, very little suspect information was provided.
The shooting happened at about 6:32 p.m. at the park, 1200 Ming Ave. The woman was found with major injuries in the middle of the park and died there, according to Bakersfield Police.
The woman's identity will be released by the Kern County coroner's office.
Bakersfield Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Randy Petrisat at 326-3654, the BPD at 327-7111 or Kern Secret Witness at 322-4040.