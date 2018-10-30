A woman was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Monday night.
The Bakersfield Police Department said that at around 6:50 p.m., officers were sent to the 1400 block of Truxtun Avenue after getting a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian. Officers found a woman who had sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The department said officers learned that the woman was initially hit by a vehicle that had stopped at the scene, after which another vehicle hit her and left the area.
The woman was not in a crosswalk when she was hit, according to police.
The suspect vehicle has been described as a red Chevrolet S-10 or similar pickup truck. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call BPD at 327-7111.
