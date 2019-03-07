A Bakersfield woman who died in a crash while in a vehicle pursued by U.S. Marshals has been identified.
Stephanie Areanda Quiroz, 21, died in a Tuesday afternoon collision at Brundage Lane and Oswell Street shortly after the vehicle was involved in an incident in which an officer fired shots.
Quiroz was acquitted last year of using Facebook to lure men to locations where they were kidnapped and robbed. She was alleged to have set up the victims by contacting them through Facebook Messenger, according to court documents.
A jury in September found her not guilty of attempted robbery and kidnapping charges.
At about 4 p.m. Tuesday, U.S. Marshals tried to arrest a parolee, Gavino Castro, at a Motel 6 on East Brundage Lane. An officer-involved shooting occurred, sheriff's officials said, and Castro fled in a vehicle that Quiroz was also in.
A chase ensued, with the fleeing car crashing into another vehicle. Quiroz died and Castro was apprehended, while a third person fled and was apprehended at Kern Medical Center, according to sheriff's officials.
