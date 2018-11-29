A woman struck and killed by a vehicle as she exchanged information with another motorist has been identified as a 72-year-old Bakersfield resident.
Maria Guadalupe Garcia had been involved in an earlier collision at the westbound Highway 58 and Highway 99 interchange and was exchanging information when she and the other person were struck by a pickup Wednesday afternoon, according to coroner's and California Highway Patrol reports.
Garcia died at the scene of the 1:11 p.m. crash. The other person suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center.
The CHP says drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor. Garcia and the other person were exchanging information on the right shoulder of the transition road from westbound 58 to northbound 99.
A pickup made an unsafe lane change, sideswiped another vehicle and veered toward the pedestrians, according to the CHP. It struck them and one of their vehicles.
