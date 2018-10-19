A Bakersfield woman was killed in a fatal crash just outside of town on Thursday.
The California Highway Patrol said that around 5:50 a.m., it received a report of a collision on Copus Road west of Old River Road. When officers arrived, they found a woman dead at the scene who apparently had struck a power pole after losing control of her vehicle.
In the investigation, CHP said it was determined that the 45-year-old woman had been driving a 2002 Toyota westbound on Copus Road at high speeds when she made a sudden turn that caused her vehicle to go off the road and hit a power pole.
The collision killed the woman and also injured a 22-year-old passenger. That person had minor injuries and was not taken to a hospital.
