Woman killed, 2 others hit in Reina Road pedestrian collision

A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in the 1600 block of Reina Road Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
In a news release, BPD said officers were dispatched to the scene at 7:08 a.m., arriving to find a woman near the sidewalk suffering from major injuries and two other pedestrians who were knocked down, but uninjured.
The driver of the vehicle was a 17-year-old girl, who remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, the release said. Drugs and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision.
Medical personnel pronounced the injured woman deceased at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.