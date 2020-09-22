Angelique Nash, who was convicted for the 2010 murder of 81-year-old Dorothy Session, was granted a motion for release at the Kern County Superior Court on Monday.
This allows Nash to be released while the court addresses the merits of her petition to vacate the murder conviction, according to Joseph Kinzel, spokesman for the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Following a new law that took effect last year that changed a previous law stating that accomplices in crimes that result in murder are to be held liable for the murder, Nash was able to get a split ruling in her favor from the 5th District Court of Appeal on Aug. 3, according to Kinzel.
“The case has been sent back to the local courts to rule on the merits of Nash’s SB1437 motion to vacate her murder conviction,” Kinzel said.
Nash had served as a lookout during a burglary April 14, 2010, that resulted in Session’s death.
Nash’s sister, Katila Nash, and David Deshawn Moses had entered Session’s home in the 1500 block of Camino Sierra thinking it was empty. Upon finding Session home, Moses hit her and he and the Nashes fled, leaving Session bleeding on the floor.
