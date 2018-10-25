A woman was injured in a drive-by shooting in East Bakersfield on Wednesday.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said that around 8:38 p.m., deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Smith Street after getting a report of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old woman who had sustained a gunshot wound to her ankle.
The woman was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment. No details have been provided on the severity of the injury.
The suspect vehicle has been described as a gray sedan. The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.
