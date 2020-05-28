A man and a woman were injured after a Chevrolet pickup collided with a Nissan Sentra at the intersection of Owens and Niles streets Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
BPD said the driver of the pickup failed to stop at a stop sign while traveling south on Owens Street, and collided with the Sentra, which was traveling west on Niles Street.
The man driving the pickup was not injured. The woman driving the Sentra and the man who was her passenger were taken to a local hospital with moderate to major injuries, BPD said.
As of Thursday afternoon, the man was in stable condition while the woman was in critical condition.
BPD said it did not appear alcohol, drugs or speed were factors in the accident.
Anyone with information is urged to call BPD at 327-7111.
