A woman is in critical condition after being shot by a toddler in the 5500 block of Norris Road on Sunday morning.
Kern County Sheriff deputies responded to a call at an apartment complex in the area at around 8:30 a.m. and discovered the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
During the investigation, deputies learned that a 2-year-old found the gun in the apartment and accidentally fired it, striking the woman, who was a relative of the child.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the KCSO at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
Oh please! That's the worst alibi I have ever heard.
The two year old then found an ax and attacked a man at Norris Road and Oildale Drive. It appears to be a case of the terrible twos. He was taken in for questioning.
