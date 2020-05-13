A woman found dead in a trash can last week in east Bakersfield has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Candice Faye Welch, 25, was found just before midnight May 5 in the north alley in the 300 block of Goodman Street.
The cause of death is still pending, the coroner's office said.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.