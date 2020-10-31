A woman was killed Friday night in a traffic collision at Stockdale Highway and Montclair Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
At about 5:49 p.m. police were called and found a driver traveling east on Stockdale Highway ran the red arrow light for northbound Montclair Street and collided with another driving heading west on Stockdale Highway, police reported in a news release.
The people in both vehicles were taken to hospitals. The woman passenger from the westbound vehicle died. The man who caused the collision is at a hospital, BPD said.
Police said alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the incident, but drug use had not yet been ruled out as of Friday night.
BPD asked that anyone with information call 327-7111.