The Kern County Sheriff's SWAT team was deployed overnight after a man suspected of killing a woman and abducting a 2-year-old boy was located on Taft Highway near Highway 99.
The boy was later found safe.
As of 8 a.m. Monday it was unclear if the suspect, Javier Vidal, 36, had been taken into custody. The latest update from the sheriff's office was sent out at 2:45 a.m.
The situation began at 8:30 p.m. Sunday when deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at a residence in the 7800 block of Florence Street in Lamont, according to a sheriff's office news alert sent late Sunday.
The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where she later died, the sheriff's office said.
Just after 11 p.m., an Amber Alert related to the shooting was issued for a 2-year-old boy.
A half hour later, the man suspected in the shooting and abduction was located in the 2900 block of Taft Highway, according to the sheriff's department update sent at 2:45 a.m. By that point, the 2-year-old had been found safe, the sheriff's office said.
No further updates have been provided.
