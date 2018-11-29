A woman burglarized a fire station early Wednesday while firefighters were out on a call, according to sheriff's officials.
The firefighters saw a woman standing outside the station at 2214 Virginia Ave. as they were dispatched to a fire at about 3:45 a.m., according to a Sheriff's Office release. When they returned to the station, they noticed personal items had been moved around.
Upon watching security camera footage, firefighters saw the woman had entered the station while they were gone and taken some of their belongings, including a wallet and cash, sheriff's officials said.
Deputies were called and found the woman, Angie Maesc, 51, after a brief search, according to the Sheriff's Office. They arrested her on suspicion of commercial burglary.
