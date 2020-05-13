The California Highway Patrol arrested a woman suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol following a fatal traffic accident in Delano Wednesday morning.
Reane Demery, 26, of Bakersfield, was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI, according to the CHP. Yadira Gonzalez, 44, was pronounced dead at Kern Medical following major injuries, CHP said in a news release.
The incident occurred just before 5:30 a.m. at State Route 155 and Zerker Road. Demery's Honda Civic and Gonzalez's Chevrolet Cruz collided head-on, according to CHP. The crash was so violent, CHP said, that the engine to the Honda wound up in a nearby almond orchard.
There were no passengers in either car. Both drivers were life-flighted to Kern Medical Hospital with major injuries, CHP said.
