A woman who fought with a security officer Thursday night at Meadows Field Airport was arrested on charges of public intoxication and battery, according to deputies.
The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when 38-year-old Kristina Thorson went through a security checkpoint and began fighting with an officer, deputies said.
A sheriff's investigation determined Thorson re-entered a secure terminal area and walked toward an airplane ramp, according to investigators. Airport security told her to leave and tried to stop her.
She become uncooperative and fought them.
According to court documents, Thorson pleaded no contest to a DUI charge in 2015.
