A Bakersfield woman was arrested following a chase that stretched from Mojave to Bakersfield and reached speeds of 90 mph, according to sheriff's officials.
Hayley Beebe, 31, was arrested on suspicion of brandishing a firearm at a peace officer, resisting arrest and failure to yield. Upon her arrest, the firearm was determined to be a BB gun.
At 6:27 p.m. Thursday, deputies in Mojave were dispatched to a welfare check on a woman with a gun in a gas station restroom, according to sheriff's officials. She was gone when they arrived.
Then at 8:15 p.m., deputies received more information about the woman, and two hours later found her driving away from a gas station, sheriff's officials said. Contacted by phone, the woman, later identified as Beebe, confirmed she was armed and refused to pull over.
Deputies followed her onto Highway 58. The chase ranged in speed from 55 to 90 mph, according to sheriff's officials.
It ended in Bakersfield, where Beebe drove erratically and pulled over near Chester Avenue in east Bakersfield, deputies said. She was holding a handgun and appeared to be trying to set her car on fire.
A police dog was used to take her into custody.
