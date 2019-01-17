Deputies were called to a report of shots fired near a school in East Bakersfield on Thursday but found no suspect, according to sheriff's officials.
No injuries were reported.
The incident occurred at 12:08 p.m., according to sheriff's officials. Witnesses said a man on Sparks Street yelled at someone in front of a school then fired four to five shots in the air.
The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s, 5-foot-6, with shaggy hair, light facial hair, wearing a light-colored shirt (either blue or gray) and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff' Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
