The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men at a Walmart Neighborhood Market following a high-speed pursuit through east Bakersfield Thursday evening.
Ronald Cooper, 23, and Garrett Tyler, 28, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, evading and possession of burglary tools.
At about 8 p.m. KCSO’s Air Support Unit saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Monica Street and Eucalyptus Drive. The suspects abandoned the car, got into a second vehicle and fled to an apartment complex on Fairfax Road, according to KCSO.
After going into the complex, the suspects returned to the vehicle and drove off again, leading deputies on a high speed pursuit. KCSO eventually halted the pursuit as the suspects began driving the wrong direction on Oswell Street.
KCSO Air Support continued following the suspects as they drove into the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot at east Brundage Lane and Oswell Street.
One suspect hid in the store while the other ran out a back door and was eventually arrested after a brief struggle with deputies, according to the sheriff's office.
The second suspect was located in the store and arrested.
Both suspect vehicles were were reported stolen.
