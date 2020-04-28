Wible Road will be closed between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace from 4 to 10 a.m. Friday, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
The closure will include the placement of concrete on the widened bridge deck, according to a news release. The closure will affect both directions of travel on Wible Road. Northbound and southbound motorists will be detoured to Union Avenue, according to the news release.
Motorists can use either Real Road or H Street to detour around the Wible Road closure.
The construction schedule may be changed or adjusted.
