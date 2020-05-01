Road construction will require the closure Tuesday of the shoulder and adjacent traffic lane westbound on the Westside Parkway, between the Mohawk Street on-ramp and Coffee Road off-ramp, according to The Thomas Roads Improvement Program.
A news release said the closures will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.
Work may be rescheduled without notice due to unforeseen circumstances, the news release stated.
