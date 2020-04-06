The Western States Petroleum Association announced Monday that they will be partnering with Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez to donate $10,000 worth of gift cards to workers assisting with the battle of the COVID-19 locally, according to a news release from the association.
The contribution will go directly to support critical healthcare industry workers at Kern Medical as well as provide resources to keep volunteers with Kern County Aging and Adult Services, according to the release.
“This is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history. We are all being asked to learn how to cope with the new normal and do what we can to ease the effects of this disastrous public health crisis. Although most of the country is under ‘shelter in place’ orders, there are essential workers who are still reporting to duty every day to be on the front-lines of the battle with COVID-19,” said Perez. “WSPA and I would like to take time to thank these brave men and women for their service to our community and provide them with gift cards as a token of gratitude for all that they are doing to keep us safe and secure.”
