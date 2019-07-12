A man has pleaded no contest to first degree murder charges related to the July 2016 shooting death of Saddam Ali on the 800 block of 8th Street, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.
Wendell Scott entered the plea on Friday, according to the DA’s office, which acknowledges his role in the shooting. The charges carry special circumstances related to Scott committing the murder to benefit the Eastside Crips criminal gang, according to the DA’s Office.
The DA’s Office said Scott exited a vehicle driven by Albert Montellango and then approached Ali before firing five shots at him, resulting in Ali’s death.
One of the shots also hit a nearby baby stroller, narrowly missing the child inside, according to the DA’s Office.
Montellango also entered a plea of no contest to voluntary manslaughter for his role in the incident, the DA’s Office said.
Scott is expected to be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, while Montellango is expected to receive an 11-year sentence.
Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.