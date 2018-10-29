Sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the death of a Weldon man.
The cause and manner of Michael Wires' death Friday have not yet been determined, but the death is considered suspicious, sheriff's and coroner's officials said.
The body of the 47-year-old was found around 2:30 a.m. at a residence in the 22700 block of D Street.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.
