The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Monday for the mountains of Tehachapi, Lake Isabella and Fort Tejon.
It is in effect from 2 to 11 p.m. Monday, and means hot and dry conditions are forecast and will likely bring critical fire weather conditions, according to the weather service.
Low humidity and gusty winds up to 40 mph are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.