A Wasco State Prison inmate convicted of strangling his cellmate was sentenced in court on Thursday.
Judge John Oglesby ordered 38-year-old Michael Beardsley to serve a total of 91 years to life in prison in the homicide of James Morris. The regular term was 75 years to life, with an added 16 years due to Beardsley’s three previous strike offenses.
Two of them were for gang participation and the other for assault with a deadly weapon.
“This sentence is a given based on pre-meditated first-degree murder,” Oglesby said. “This crime warrants a maximum sentence based on the seriousness of the crime.”
Beardsley remained silent and calm during the proceedings on Thursday.
Attorney Michael Caves, who prosecuted the case, said he was very happy with the sentence that Beardsley got.
“It couldn’t have gone better,” he said. “It does reflect the severity of the crime. I’m thrilled the jury did the right thing in convicting him.”
Prior to the sentencing, Beardsley’s attorney, Jacob Evans, urged Oglesby to strike Beardsley’s prior strikes to reduce his sentence, but Oglesby opted not to do so. Evans couldn’t be reached for comment on Thursday.
On Feb. 7, 2016, correctional officers at Wasco State Prison heard inmates yelling “man down” and went to check out what was happening. According to prosecutors, when officers got to Beardsley’s cell, they found him standing near the door with Morris unresponsive on the floor, face-down in a pool of blood.
The cause of death was determined to be strangulation, as a noose had been found around Morris’ neck, prosecutors said. Morris had also sustained blunt force trauma to the head and had several broken ribs.
Beardsley admitted to pre-meditated murder during the trial, prosecutors said. A jury convicted him of first-degree murder last month.
