A Wasco man who removed his electronic monitoring device was arrested following a chase Sunday, deputies said.
Aaron Garcia, 19, was booked on suspicion of resisting arrest, vandalism and escape, according to sheriff's officials.
The events leading to his arrest began Friday when Garcia removed the monitoring device he was ordered to wear as part of his punishment for vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle, deputies said.
Around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Wasco deputies located Garcia walking near Broadway and Seventh Street and told him he was under arrest. He ran, and jumped into a backyard in the 900 block of Oak Avenue, deputies said.
A resident chased Garcia from the property, and deputies arrested him without further incident.
During the chase, a deputy’s body worn camera became damaged after disconnecting from his uniform. It will cost about $1,500 to replace.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
