A 20-year-old man shot in Wasco last week has died, coroner's officials said.
Miguel Olivares, 20, died Tuesday evening at Kern Medical Center, where was taken after being shot Nov. 7 in the 2600 block of Spruce Avenue, according to the coroner's office.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
