A felony warrant is out for the arrest of a man police say used his position at a local tax company to gain the trust of and defraud an elderly client.
Matthew Steven Gardner, 43, is wanted on suspicion of financial crimes, elder abuse and burglary, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Gardner is described as white, 6 feet tall, 195 pounds, brown hair and blue eyes. He sometimes wears prescription glasses.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.
