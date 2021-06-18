Wanted Bakersfield man arrested in allegedly stolen vehicle

The Bakersfield Police Department has arrested a man on suspicion of carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon.
At around 1:30 a.m. Friday, BPD officers located Daniel "Gallo" Medrano at the intersection of South H Street and Planz Road, according to a news release.
The release said Medrano was occupying a stolen vehicle, which hit a parked car. Medrano ran away, police said, and a K9 was used to apprehend him.
BPD said in the release Medrano was taken to a hospital to treat his injuries. When he is medically cleared, he will be booked into Kern County Jail for an outstanding warrant and additional charges related to his alleged flight and theft of a vehicle.