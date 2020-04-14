Walmart on Tuesday announced the launch of a pickup hour for customers over the age of 60, first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release from Walmart.
The hour of 7 to 8 a.m. is the special pickup hour at select store locations, according to Walmart. The point of this pickup is to be contact-free as customers can open their trunk and Walmart associates will load their groceries.
A new prompt is available at Walmart.com/grocery that displays the qualifications for the special pickup hour and allows those who are eligible to opt in, according to Walmart.
“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer product at Walmart.
