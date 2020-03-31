Walmart has announced various new measures being implemented at its locations in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Stores will begin doing temperature checks on all of their associates when they report to work, clubs and distribution centers, the company stated in a news release.
Walmart will also be sending gloves and masks to all locations for its workers and reinforcing social distancing protocols at its stores, according to the news release.
